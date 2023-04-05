Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.38. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 127,171 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
