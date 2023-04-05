Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.38. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 127,171 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

