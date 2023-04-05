Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.51. Envela shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 73,602 shares.

Envela Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Envela by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Envela by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.