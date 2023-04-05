DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $10.10. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 369,075 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2212 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

