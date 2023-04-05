DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.