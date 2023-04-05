CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.74. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 45,881 shares traded.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

