China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.83. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 4,243 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYD. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $312.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
