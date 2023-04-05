China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.83. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 4,243 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYD. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

