China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 30,167 shares.

China Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.62.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

