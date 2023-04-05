Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$10.81. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 132,471 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
