Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,948 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 11,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $142.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

