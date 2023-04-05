Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.56 and traded as high as C$14.58. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 5,909 shares.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.56. The stock has a market cap of C$136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is 113.45%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

