Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,355 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

