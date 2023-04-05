Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 170 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.30% of Penumbra worth $280,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penumbra by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Penumbra by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.25.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,459. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

