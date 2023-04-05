Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $14.75. Asure Software shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 306,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $286.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.