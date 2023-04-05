Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.41

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.41 and traded as high as C$57.04. Altus Group shares last traded at C$56.48, with a volume of 60,913 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.56.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.