Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

