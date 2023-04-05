Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of AGCO worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.64.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

