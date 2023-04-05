Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of argenx worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $367.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average of $371.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.64.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

