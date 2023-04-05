Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.75

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.75 and traded as high as C$16.96. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 72,803 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$752.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.75.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

