Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

