Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian Sells 22,000 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CEO Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,232,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,858,389.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

VKTX opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

