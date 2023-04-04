Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 93,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

CPRI stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

