Veriti Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.9 %

LULU opened at $367.40 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

