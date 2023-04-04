Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.