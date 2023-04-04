Purus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $178.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

