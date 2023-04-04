PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

