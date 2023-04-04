Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

