Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $408.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

