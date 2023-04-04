LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $197.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

