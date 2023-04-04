Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.