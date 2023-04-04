Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 5.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.