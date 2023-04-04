JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

