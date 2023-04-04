Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $408.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

