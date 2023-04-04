Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $810,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

GOOGL opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.