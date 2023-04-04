Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

