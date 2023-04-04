G&S Capital LLC Purchases 10,092 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

