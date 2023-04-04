G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.