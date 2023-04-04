Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

