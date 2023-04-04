Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

