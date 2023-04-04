DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,443 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

