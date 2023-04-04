DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 1.6 %

V.F. stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.