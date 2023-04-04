Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $178.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

