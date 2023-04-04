Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity

PVH Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

