Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 399 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

