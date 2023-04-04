CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

