AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of AMETEK worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

