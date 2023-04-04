Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $38,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $242.02. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

