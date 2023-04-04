2,611 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

