Xponance Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.