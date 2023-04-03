Xponance Inc. Acquires 52,281 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

