Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,373 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 316.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after buying an additional 366,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

CF opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

